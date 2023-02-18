OBITUARY: Shirley Fay Meadows Davis

Shirley Fay Meadows Davis, age 78 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Shirley was a nurse for many years and a homemaker.

Preceded in death by parents, Wiley Clyde and Jacquelene Moore Meadows; sisters, Barbara Crays and Pamela Crawford; brother, Roger Meadows.

Survived by: sons, Tony (Pam) Davis and David Davis; daughter, Karen (Bruce) Logan; brother, Bobby Meadows; sisters, Linda Johnson and Sandra Roberts; sister-in-law, Judy Meadows; brother-in-law, Ronald Crawford; grandchildren, Matthew (Bethany) Davis, Chelsea (Zech) Crafton, De’Ana (Andrew) Schaefer, Cameron (Kristina) Rader, Haley and Kimberly Davis; great-grandchildren, Maddux and Donna Tatum, Stetson, Boone and Montgomery Crafton, Zaylynn and Ryker Rader and Emmett Schaefer.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Bennett Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Stoney Johnson, Larry Chunn, Jr., C.W. Buttrey, Cameron Rader, Joshua Roberts and Dee Crays.

Memorials may be made to Nashville Rescue Mission.

Visitation will be from 12 Noon until 3:00 PM Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/