OBITUARY: Shirley Eurene (Smith) Hooper

Shirley Eurene Smith Hooper of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, she was 84 years old.

Shirley was a member of Fourth Avenue Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by parents, Lonnie F. and Narvie Potts Smith; brothers, Lonnie Fleet Smith, Jr. and Ronald Eugene Smith.

Survived by: husband, Charles Franklin “Frank” Hooper; son, Charles “Phil” Hooper (Wendy Carter); daughters, Jana (Rex) Slatton and Holly (Andrew) Hamilton; sister, Barbara Ann (Gene) Mauss; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Smith and; eight grandchildren, Heath (Kelsey) Slatton, Anna Morgan Mills, Hanna (Brady) Johnson, Emily Fitzgerald, Hooper Mills, Bradford Mills, Zach Hooper and Charles Franklin “Charlie” Mills; one great-grandchild, Levi Fitzgerald.

The family wishes to thank Sarah Jane Compton for the excellent care she provided Shirley.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday at Grays Bend Cemetery in Centerville, TN. Pallbearers will be Heath Slatton, Hooper Mills, Bradford Mills, Charles Franklin “Charlie” Mills, Zachary Hooper, Brady Johnson and Daniel Nalepa. Visitation will be 4:00 – 6:00 PM Wednesday at Fourth Avenue Church of Christ, 117 Fourth Ave North. Franklin, TN.

Memorials can be made to Avalon Hospice or to Fourth Ave Church of Christ.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

