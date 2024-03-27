OBITUARY: Shirley Anne (Fleming) Brobston

Shirley Anne (Fleming) Brobston, 76, returned peacefully to her heavenly home on March 26, 2024 in Franklin, Tennessee.

Shirley was born February 17, 1948 in Fairfield, Iowa to William and Wilma (Turner) Fleming.

She married the love of her life Robert Richard Brobston in Fairfield on November 7, 1965. During their 55 years of marriage, they raised two children, Kimberly and Sean.

Shirley was a devoted Christian, wife, and mother. She exemplified compassion, and selflessness, continuously prioritizing the needs of others over her own. She loved spending time with her family and was ever-present to pray, listen, help, and offer comfort in any possible manner. She would even bring smiles to family and friends faces by cooking or baking their favorite dishes from scratch. She found joy in nurturing flowers, birds, and researching family genealogy to uncover and learn about descendants from generations past.

Shirley began her secretarial career in Clinton, Iowa from 1976 through 1980. In 1980, they moved to Hamilton, Illinois where they became members of the First Baptist Church in Keokuk, Iowa. There she continued serving as the secretary of First Baptist Church for over 28 years, retiring in November 2016.

She loved serving God and the members of the church. Her musical ability was known through her years of singing in the church choir, performing solos, and playing the piano. For a decade, she and her husband also hosted a weekly Bible study in their home.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Kimberly Newlon of Hamilton, Illinois, and Sean Brobston of Franklin, Tennessee; son-in-law, Neil Newlon; daughter-in-law, Danielle Brobston; six grandchildren, Brianna Newlon, Megan (Brandon) Nott, Jonathan Newlon, Zachary Brobston, Grace Newlon (great-granddaughter Elena), Ethan Brobston; one brother, Mark (Celeste) Fleming of Keokuk, Iowa; one sister, Randi (Ray) Larson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; sister-in-law, Gail Fleming of Tipton, Iowa; nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Richard Brobston (August 8, 2021); her parents, William and Wilma Fleming (Fairfield, Iowa); brother, Gary Fleming (Tipton, Iowa), and sister, Sandy (Fleming) Olinger (Reno, Nevada).

Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Maple Hill Cemetery, Birmingham, Iowa with Pastor John D. Boatman officiating. Behner Funeral Home in Fairfield is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Cards for the family may be mailed to Brobston Family, 2020 Fieldstone Parkway, Suite 900-538, Franklin TN 37069. Online condolences may be made to Shirley’s family at www.behnerfh.com.

Mom, you embodied values which today appear out of fashion – your faith in God, your decency, your honesty, your absolute selflessness, your complete disinterest in ego and materialism. Your pain is gone, and you have earned your eternal rest. We will continue your resolve and do our best to follow your example.

We love you and we will miss you terribly until we meet again.

In loving memory,

Your family

