OBITUARY: Shirley Ann Ward

Shirley Ann Ward, age 83 of Columbia, TN went to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020.

Shirley was a member at Craft Memorial Church and retired from Shelter Insurance. She was the daughter of the late Floyd and Kitty Doggett and her adopted parents Dalton and Ethel Hight.

On August 21, 1954 she married her high school sweetheart, Lionel Ward, and they had 65 wonderful years together. They had one beautiful daughter, Lisa Ward Musgrove, who passed away in 2012. Also preceded in death by siblings, Dorothy, Elizabeth, Floyd, JC and Bobby Joe. She leaves behind three grandchildren, Nathan, Zac and Caitlin Musgrove; son-in-law, Jeff Musgrove; special friends, Faye Smith, Peggy Yeager, Donna Weston and a beloved pet Frisky.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Tommy Vann and Nathan Musgrove officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Burial at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Nathan and Zac Musgrove, Tommy Hight Jr, Richard James, Tom Cochran, and Mike Harris. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeff Musgrove, Caitlin Musgrove, Dwight Ward, Tommy Hight Sr, Norman Harris, Jeff Weston and special friend’s past and present. The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers, Diane James and the staff at Traditions of Spring Hill.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com