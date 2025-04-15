OBITUARY: Shirley Ann McLemore

Shirley Ann McLemore’s life came to an end on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee, at the age of 73.

Shirley was born on December 23, 1951 in Franklin, Williamson County, Tennessee.

She leaves to cherish her memories, husband, Howard McLemore; daughter, Brigett (Charles DeWrell) Webster; son, Derrick McLemore; step-children, Howard A. McLemore, Toshie Harris, Iris Beech and Briann Brown; host of grandchildren; great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Wright, Brenda Carlton and Gail Carlton Andrews; sisters-in-law, Thelma Sydnor, Susie Johnson and Delores Nevils; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends

Mrs. McLemore will lie in state on Friday, April 18, 2025 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home.

Visitation with family is on Saturday, April 19, 2025 from 11 until 12 at Lynn Creek Tabernacle, 117 Fairground Street, Franklin, TN with funeral to begin at 12 Noon, Elder John Haynes, officiating. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

