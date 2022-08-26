OBITUARY: Shirley Ann Lowe

Shirley Ann Lowe, age 60, resident of Spring Hill, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Shirley was born March 15, 1962, in Middletown, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Glynn Pierson and Roma Stapleton Pierson.

She earned her associate degree at Columbia State Community College and worked for Path Group entering medical data. She enjoyed playing Bingo and playing cards including Euchre and Rook, and also liked watching law and murder mystery shows. Shirley was an avid Ohio State fan, always yelling at the TV when they were playing. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Along with her mother, she is survived by her husband, Jay Stephen Lowe of Spring Hill; son, Keith Lowe of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Victoria Lowe of Spring Hill; brothers, Anthony G. Pierson of Rochester Hills, MI and Shannon D. Pierson of Toledo, OH; and sister, Theresa (James) Pounders of Rochester Hills, MI; grandchildren, Elizabeth Brooke Sollis and Hunter Jay Sollis; one niece and several nephews.

Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Rettie Angel Stapleton.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 29th at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points officiating. Burial will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends on Sunday, August 28th from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at the funeral home.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

