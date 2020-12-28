OBITUARY: Shirley Ann Lawrence

Shirley Ann Lawrence – Age 79 of Nolensville, TN. December 22, 2020.
Preceded in death by husband, Nathan “Pinky” Lawrence; and great-granddaughter, Angela J. Davis.
Shirley loved and kept children for many, many years. She was a devoted member of the Nolensville Church of Christ. Survived by daughter, Melissa Lawrence; grandchildren, Mi-Kala Hutcherson and Michael (Austin) Hutcherson; great-grandchildren, Kemone, Khalil, Kayden and Kemari Davis and Noah Hutcherson; sisters, Frances Smith, Ruby Taylor and Barbara Walls; and brother, Joseph Waggoner.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, December 28, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Waller Chapel, 7281 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135. Interment Nolensville Cemetery, Nolensville, TN. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Waller Chapel, 615-776-7009.