OBITUARY: Shirley Ann (Jordan) Dalton

Shirley Ann (Jordan) Dalton age 83, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at her home in Franklin, Tennessee.

She was a devoted member of First Missionary Baptist Church. She sang in the church choir. She loved working in her flower gardens and cooking for her family. She worked as a professional homemaker for many years. Shirley was the matriarch of her family and profoundly loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Walter N. Dalton, Sr.; parents John Henry and Susie Jordan; daughter, Sheryl Elizabeth Dalton.

Shirley is survived by her children, Walter Dalton, Jr., Charles Dalton (Gladys), Jeffery Dalton, and Janet Wales (Anthony); siblings, Johnny Lou Dalton, Jocelyn Jordan, Tommy Jordan, Sr., Bobby Jordan, and Barbara Golden; Many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbors, and friends.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, December 16, 2022 at First Missionary Baptist Church in Franklin, Tennessee. Burial to follow at Pinecrest Cemetery with grandsons and great-grandsons serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at First Missionary Baptist Church.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

