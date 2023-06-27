OBITUARY: Shirlee Louise Miller

Shirlee Louise Miller “Mama Shirlee” passed away on June 22nd, 2023, leaving behind a family who loves her dearly.

Born in Dayton, Ohio, and later moved to Donelson, TN, Shirlee graduated from Donelson High School where she excelled in both the classroom and on the basketball court earning many accolades over her career.

Shirlee later joined the Metro Police Academy and graduated 1st in her class in 1977. She became the first woman to earn the gold medal in the “Sharpshooter” division during the Tennessee Police Olympics.

Leaving the police force in 1990, Shirlee started climbing the corporate ladder with Nissan Trading Corporation where she spent the next 16 years earning several promotions along the way.

In 2014 “Mama Shirlee” and Collier settled in Spring Hill, TN where she could be found spending time with family and her youngest grandchild, Max. When she wasn’t quilting or cooking delicious meals or making countless “treat bags” for Max’s sport teams, Mama Shirlee was known for her quick wit, her giving nature, and taking care of “all of her girls.”

Remembered for her unwavering strength and infectious smile, Mama Shirlee adopted all as her own. She took care of everyone around her. Rarely did one leave her home empty handed or on an empty stomach. She was a giver, a nurturer, a loving wife, a wonderful mom, and the very best “Mama Shirlee.”

Surviving family –

Husband – Collier Miller

Son – Paul Bishop (Wife, Molly) of Colorado Springs, CO

Daughter – Kari Goodwin (Husband, Josh) of Spring Hill, TN

Sister – Frankcine Harvey (Niece – Kristen Hoover)

Brother – Frank Harvey (Nieces – Brandi & Kim Harvey)

Grandchildren – Justice Bishop, Alana Bishop and Maximus Goodwin

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating towards St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Memorial Service Livestream Today 5:00 – 6:00 pm (Central time) https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY4NzgwNzI5NTI1ODQ5OCZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==

https://www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/