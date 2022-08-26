OBITUARY: Sheryl Denise (Gregory) Allen

Sheryl Denise (Gregory) Allen, born September 3, 1963 left her earthly home on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, she was 58 years old. After a brief but courageous battle with cancer, Sheryl went to be with the Lord. She is no longer in pain, as Jesus has kept his promise and welcomed her home.

To those of us who call her our wife, daughter, sister, mother, aunt, family member and friend, we knew we were loved by her. We felt her love from a woman whose love had no boundaries and her love and beautiful, smiling face will be missed.

Sheryl was born and raised in Gallatin, TN where she attended Sumner County schools up until she transferred to Smith County High School where she graduated in 1981.

Immediately following graduation, Sheryl began working for Rogers Group where she worked and retired after 36 years.

Sheryl is preceded in death by her parents Dale and Peggy Graves Gregory, Brother, Richard Lynn Gregory (Ricky), Grand-parents Claude and Maggie Pearl Deering Gregory, Thomas and Eula Mae O’Neal Graves, Aunt, Sylvia White, Father-in-law John P. Allen, Brother-in-law Jeff Allen, Sister-in-law Elizabeth Allen.

She is survived by her husband Randy Allen, Aunts, Betty Beasley, Nancy Bailey, Uncles, David Beasley, Tom Graves, Skip Graves, and Tom White, Mother-in-law, Eloise K. Allen, Sisters-in-law, Sheri Allen Sullivan and Loretta Almond Allen, Brother-in-law, Jeff Green and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sheryl loved to entertain, cook, plant flowers, take care of her birds, especially her hummingbirds, photography, NASCAR, and University of TN Football. Sheryl always had a smile and a positive attitude to lift your spirits. She was a woman of faith, love, and core values. Her strong faith and belief of having her eternal home was put in God’s record book the night she got saved at Maple Grove Missionary Baptist Church during revival where her Daddy, Dale Gregory was helping with revival. We know today the angels are singing as she was welcomed home.

Sheryl deeply loved her best friend and husband Randy Allen, who always said Sheryl saved his life. They were married on October 25, 1997 and were devoted and faithful in honoring each other and their vows until the end. The thank you list for those who have been so supportive, and caring is overwhelming, however, the family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to everyone who called, visited, sent cards, food and prayed for Sheryl relentlessly.

A special group of people will forever hold a special place in our hearts, The Funday Sunday Crowd (you know who you are), Sheryl’s adoptive son and his dad, Will and Kenny Lillard, TN Quality Hospice nurses Kelsey Wright and Leslie Hatcher. A very special heartfelt thank you to Charles, Joey, and Justin Wilson and the entire team of Wilson & Associates for their endless prayers, support, and friendship. And to Teresa Hensley, Sheryl’s best friend since childhood who has helped support and care for Sheryl throughout this time.

In lieu of flowers, we respectfully request donations in Sheryl’s name to her favorite charities: St. Jude Hospital, The Gary Sinise Foundation, or Tn Quality Hospice.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. James Gregory & Bro. W.T. Spears will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Kenny Lillard, Will Lillard, Dalton Wakefield, Fred Pender, David Fitzgerald and Rick Bauer. Honorary pallbearers will be Jake Green, Josh Green, Chase Gregory and Trevor Scott. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 615-566-2545. www.williamsonmemorial.com

