OBITUARY: Sherwood “Bud” Albert Hargreves

Sherwood (Bud) Albert Hargreaves, age 84 of Franklin, TN, formerly of Knoxville, TN passed away April 24, 2021. He was born in Detroit, MI to the late Albert & Viva Lucier Hargreaves.

Sherwood was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War era. He was honorably discharged on medical leave after serving his country for ten years. He then worked for and retired from TVA as an accountant.

Sherwood is preceded in death by his wife, Violet Olivia Hargreaves, his parents, Albert and Viva Hargreaves, his brothers, Dave Hargreaves and Lou Hargreaves.

He is survived by his son, Glenn (Sissie) of Franklin, TN, his son Mark (Andrea) of Flower Mound, TX, his granddaughter, Megan Day (Dalton) of Nashville, TN, his grandson, Matt Hargreaves (Caitlin) of Columbus, MS, his grandsons Austin and Tyler Hargreaves of Flower Mound, TX, and 2 sisters, Gay Heidt (Art) of Williamsburg, VA and Kathy Hargreaves (Harry Meline) of Berwick, Maine.

A private Burial service will be held at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on

Friday, May 14, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 or online at alivehospice.org/donatenow., or to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 2419 Bethlehem Loop Rd, Franklin, TN 37069 or the Charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com