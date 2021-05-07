OBITUARY: Sherwood “Bud” Albert Hargreves

By
Williamson Source
-
OBIT MILITARY

Sherwood (Bud) Albert Hargreaves, age 84 of Franklin, TN, formerly of Knoxville, TN passed away April 24, 2021. He was born in Detroit, MI to the late Albert & Viva Lucier Hargreaves.

Sherwood was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War era. He was honorably discharged on medical leave after serving his country for ten years. He then worked for and retired from TVA as an accountant.

Sherwood is preceded in death by his wife, Violet Olivia Hargreaves, his parents, Albert and Viva Hargreaves, his brothers, Dave Hargreaves and Lou Hargreaves.

He is survived by his son, Glenn (Sissie) of Franklin, TN, his son Mark (Andrea) of Flower Mound, TX, his granddaughter, Megan Day (Dalton) of Nashville, TN, his grandson, Matt Hargreaves (Caitlin) of Columbus, MS, his grandsons Austin and Tyler Hargreaves of Flower Mound, TX, and 2 sisters, Gay Heidt (Art) of Williamsburg, VA and Kathy Hargreaves (Harry Meline) of Berwick, Maine.

A private Burial service will be held at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on
Friday, May 14, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 or online at alivehospice.org/donatenow., or to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 2419 Bethlehem Loop Rd, Franklin, TN 37069 or the Charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here