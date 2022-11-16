OBITUARY: Sherry West Cloud O’Sullivan

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, Sherry West Cloud O’Sullivan, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away after a 4-year battle with cancer. She was 74 years old.

Sherry was preceded in death by her mother, Elnora West, her father, Lloyd West, and her beloved son, John Cloud.

She is survived by her husband, Dan O’Sullivan, her sister, Lisa West, her son, Jay Cloud, her daughter-in-law, Molly Cloud, and 5 grandchildren, Aiden, Avery, Shea, Jack, and Rian.

Sherry ran 16 marathons in her lifetime. She loved her cats, handbags, and word games. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, who was always there when you needed her. Sherry had a sense of humor that kept her and those around her grounded. She will be sorely missed by all.

There will be private graveside service at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Franklin, TN for family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com.

