OBITUARY: Sherry L. Davidson

Sherry Lynne Davidson, age 66, resident of Spring Hill, passed away on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at Tri Star Spring Hill.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 12:00pm at Heritage Funeral Home with Brandon Cochran officiating. Burial will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends on Saturday from 10:00am until the service hour at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on June 12, 1959, Sherry was the daughter of the late Sanford L. Newlin and Zelma Newlin. She graduated from Joelton High School in 1977 and later earned her nursing degree from Columbia State Community College. Sherry devoted many years of her life to caring for others as a registered nurse, serving in several hospitals throughout her career.

In June of 2000, she married the love of her life, Wendell Dale Davidson, after sharing 10 wonderful years together. The two enjoyed shooting firearms, fishing, exploring new restaurants, and riding motorcycles. Sherry especially cherished time spent with her grandchildren, each of whom held a special place in her heart.

Along with her mother, she is survived by her husband, Wendell Dale Davidson of Spring Hill; daughters, Robyn Knowles and Christi (Mark) Deloy, both of Columbia; brothers, Steve (Darlene) Newlin and Jeff (Robbie) Newlin; sister, Patty; and grandchildren, Hannah Finley, Samantha Finley, Georganna Knowles, Scarlett Knowles, twins William and Wyatt Knowles, Hailey Smith, and Molly Deloy.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.