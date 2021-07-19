OBITUARY: Sherman “Mark” Phillips, Jr.

Sherman “Mark” Mason Phillips, Jr. age 65 of Franklin, TN passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 in Lewisburg, TN.

He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend with a heart of gold and love for others. He never met a stranger. Mark was born in Austin, TX to Sherman M. Sr. & Syble Phillips on June 15, 1956. He went to school in Willis, TX. He married Laurel Phillips in 1998 in Franklin, TN. He worked as a framer as owner of Phillips Framing & Associates for 45 years. He served in the U.S. Army.

Mark is preceded in death by his wife, Laurel and his son, Sherman “Trey” Phillips III. Mark is survived by his daughter, Candice (Poria) Rafiei of Houston, TX; sons, Shawn Kelly Phillips of Franklin, TN, Jack David Phillips of Franklin, TN; Tony Soriano of Franklin, TN, Sergio Rodriguez and Gilbert Mauricio; granddaughters, Layla & Khloe Rafiei of Houston, TX and Stacey Soriano of Franklin, TN; grandsons, Kayvan Rafiei of Houston, TN and Marcos Soriano of Franklin, TN; brothers, Kelly (Smiley) Phillips of Culleoka, TN, Joey Johnson of Franklin, TN and David Hudgens of Washington, D.C.; sister, Sue Gunn of Willis, TX; cousin, Tim Phillips of Nashville, TN and nephew, Lee Gunn of Willis, TX.

Funeral service will be held 4:00PM Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 4-8PM Monday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES