Sherie Harris Livesay, age 66 of Franklin, TN passed away May 26, 2026. She was born in Southern California to Barbara Graham Harris and the late Earl Harris Jr. on January 18, 1960. Moving back to Williamson Co. at the age of around four to join the rest of the extended family (the Harris and the Edmonsons.) She graduated in the first few classes of Page High School in 1978. After graduating high school, she went on to Middle Tennessee Barber College in Murfreesboro. Working at a salon downtown Nashville for a few years, she landed back home in Franklin continuing her barber career in a couple of salons before opening Enhancement Salon and Day Spa, and eventually joining her husband Thom to combine the two salons. The Mane Event was already owned by her husband, Thom. They teamed up for thirty years in making Franklin look their best. She had spent ten years as an educator for Matrix brand products. Sherie and Thom met in the salon back in the early 90’s and were married in September of 1995. They continued their career together until October of 2025 when Sherie retired due to illness. Sherie and Thom loved to travel and many memories were shared over the years. From California mountains to the beach of the east coast. Sherie’s favorite spot was the island of Aruba. Sherie loved spending time on the water whether at the beach or at their lake house in Kentucky. They never had any children of their own. But was blessed with three nephews and two nieces which their parents shared with them. Which had grown to six great nieces and nephews with another due in December. She also helped with a couple of grown kids that she and Thom took in through the salon. She was a proud mom to her fur babies.

Preceded in death by father, Earl Randolph Harris; sister, Terie Harris Mobley and mother in law, Jean Powell Livesay. Survived by: husband of 31 years, Thomas C. “Thom” Livesay; mother, Barbara Edmonson Harris; sister, Tammy Collett Harris; nieces and nephews, William Earl Mobley, Brandi Nicole (Marcis) Combs, Audra Elaine (Robert) Mackenzie, Koltan Dewayne (Carrie) Robinson and Jordan Blake (Alexis) Robinson; six great nieces and nephews; father in law, Billy Madison Livesay; sister in law, Laura Jill (Kevin) Robinson; aunts & uncles, Sue Edmonson McPherson, Clinton Ralph Edmonson and Earline (Lewis) Ivey; and other loving family members, fur babies, Prissy and Lola.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 4:00 PM, Sunday, May 31, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ken Marler officiating. Visitation with the family will be 2:00PM – 4:00PM Sunday prior to the funeral. Memorials may be made to Tennessee Dachshund Rescue through the website or 1322 Heritage Lane E, Jonesborough, Tennessee 37659. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.