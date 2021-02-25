OBITUARY: Shelley Snow

Shelley Snow, 74, died February 23rd, 2021 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN.

Shelley was born March 21, 1946 in Marfa, TX to John and Ruth Fowlkes. She grew up and spent her life in Franklin, TN where she graced the community, the state, the country, and the world with her amazing talents as a professional oil and watercolor artist. She spent her younger years growing up with her sisters Jody and Betty at Carnton Mansion. She graduated from Franklin High School and went on to study Fine Arts at the University of Georgia.

She achieved many accolades during her career: Among them; The Southern Watercolor Award of Excellence, Southern Watercolor Five-Year Award, the Tennessee Watercolor Society Award. She also co-authored and co-illustrated the book ‘Gathering in the Garden’ with her lifelong best friend Elaine Husband. But one of the biggest joys in her career was teaching art to her amazing students, which she did for the last 15 years, sharing her gifts and talents to countless others… multiplying them. Mathew 25: 14-30

She has touched, and by way of her beautiful artwork hung on countless walls in countless homes, will forever touch many lives in Franklin and beyond.

Shelley is survived by her sister Jody Fowlkes Folk and Jody’s spouse Jodie; her son John Snow; grandchildren John, Preston, Cooper, Carlton, and Mollye Snow; Nieces and nephews Elizabeth Tierney, Karen Sutton, their spouses and children, and Eric Boner; and two great grandchildren Calvin and Owen Snow.

She was preceded in death by her sister Betty Fowlkes Boner, her father John Fowlkes, and her mother Ruth Fowlkes.

There will be a memorial service at Williamson Memorial on Sunday, February 28 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church 435 Main Street Franklin, TN. 37064 or You Have the Power – Victims Social Services Organization 2401 White Avenue Nashville, TN 37204.