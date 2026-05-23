Our beloved mother, Shelby “Shellie” J. (Meeks) Manspeaker of Brentwood, TN passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on May 19, 2026. Born and raised in Covington, VA, Shellie was the daughter of Alvin T. and Theora “Johnnie” Meeks. Shellie was the beloved and devoted wife of George S. Manspeaker. Married in Covington on June 27, 1960, George and Shellie spent their lives together until his death in December, 2022.

Shellie was quiet and unassuming. A country girl at heart, she raised her three children (Steve, Robyn and Scott) all while moving around the world and serving her nation as an Air Force spouse and, more importantly, devoted mother. Shellie was the backbone of the family. She managed eight moves, living in seven different states, as well as Germany, all while keeping her three children in tow. Shellie loved traveling and discovered many places she loved, but her heart never left Virginia!

Shellie is survived by her brothers Alvin T. “AT” Meeks Jr. and Charles B. “Bucky” Meeks; children Stephen (Trish) Manspeaker, Robyn (Brad) Snyder, and Scott (Kim) Manspeaker; and grandchildren Tyler Manspeaker, Gracey Manspeaker, Megan Manspeaker, Morgan Manspeaker and Gavin Manspeaker.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in Covington, VA at a date yet to be determined.

Our beloved mother, Shelby “Shellie” J. (Meeks) Manspeaker of Brentwood, TN passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on May 19, 2026. Born and raised in Covington, VA, Shellie was the daughter of Alvin T. and Theora “Johnnie” Meeks. Shellie was the beloved and devoted wife of George S. Manspeaker. Married in Covington on June 27, 1960, George

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This obituary was published by Loving Funeral Home.