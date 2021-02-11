OBITUARY: Sheila A. Harrison

Sheila A. Harrison, 84, of Brentwood, TN passed away with family at her side on December 19, 2020 and joined her beloved husband Joseph Henderson Harrison.

Sheila formerly lived in Annapolis, MD, Westminster, MD, Leesburg, FL and Towson, MD after her husband retired. Sheila was born in Flint, Michigan on February 29, 1936. She celebrated a leap year birthday with her family this past February when she officially turned 21. Sheila fully appreciated and would frequently comment concerning the wonderful life she enjoyed with her husband including RV travel, boating, cruises, and international adventures. She was an incredibly talented artist, and her work will be admired for many years to come. Sheila was a tremendous steward of her resources and an excellent example for other family members to emulate. She chose to learn how to use some of the newer technology although password maintenance became a challenge. Not many 84-year-olds pay bills and perform other online banking functions using an iPad. This past year, Sheila spent much time reflecting on her life, attending assisted living facility entertainment including an Elvis impersonation and purchasing items on Amazon’s website. Amazon’s liberal return policy is truly a blessing and a curse.

Sheila is survived by her two brothers and their spouses; Walter and Wendy Burdgick, Larry and Pam Burdgick; her children and their spouses, Greg and Karen Harrison, Kathy and Ken Mack, Scott and Jessica Harrison; her grandchildren and their spouses, Christine and Josh Arrington, Derek and Aimee Harrison, Ashley and Shaun Wrightson, Kenny and Kelly Mack, Joey and Shayna Mack, Nicholas and Tien Harrison, Alex and Rachel Harrison; her great grandchildren, Addison Harrison, Houston Arrington, Sebastian Arrington, Jayda Harrison, Kierra Harrison, Lilly Taylor-Wrightson, Galen Wrightson, Sammy Wrightson, Kenny Mack, Will Harrison and Atlas Harrison.

A private celebration of life event will be held by her family consistent with Sheila’s wishes.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Heart Association through www.heart.org to

support stroke prevention or the American Stroke Foundation through

https://americanstroke.org/donate/ dedicated to the stroke recovery process.