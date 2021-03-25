OBITUARY: Sheila Dianne Scott Davidson

Sheila Dianne Scott Davidson, age 69, of Spring Hill, TN passed away March 23, 2021 at her home. She was born in Florence, AL and worked as an LPN.

She is preceded in death by parents, Flossie Dowdy and Arvil Webster Scott; and son, Michael Scott Davidson.

Sheila is survived by her husband of 50 years, Donald Carl Davidson; sons, Matthew Paul Davidson and Jonathan Carl Davidson; brother, Anthony Webb Scott; sisters, Wanda (Billy) Isom and Janice Scott; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Graveside services will be conducted 2:00PM Friday, March 26, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Park with visitation one hour prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Ward Jones will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 6-8PM Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Russell Rescue of Tennessee www.russellrescuetn.com.