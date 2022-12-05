OBITUARY: Sheila Christine Mastro

Sheila Christine Mastro was summoned to eternal life Saturday, November 26, 2022 after a courageous struggle with a brief, but terminal illness. She was surrounded by family members, including George-the family Chihuahua-Chief Comforter.

She was born February 7, 1965 in Morristown, New Jersey and moved to Nashville, TN in 1972 where she resided until 2010. She then became a resident of Williamson County, Spring Hill, TN where she lived until July 2022.

Sheila was a graduate of Father Ryan High School and Auburn University where she earned a B.S. degree from the School of Human Sciences. She worked at several firms over the years, honing and utilizing her multi-faceted interior design skills, while perfecting client confidence. She was a communicant of The Church of the Nativity.

Sheila lived by the credo, “Live and let live.” Always She genuinely greeted everyone with a happy “Hello, How are you?” She always showed kindness and reminded others to also “be nice” at all times. She believed in overlooking faults while practicing the Golden Rule. She was so very likeable!

A private funeral mass and memorial service will be held at a later date with an inurnment at Holy Family of Prague Catholic Church in Trussville, Alabama.

