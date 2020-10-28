OBITUARY: Sheila Ann Cather

Sheila Ann Cather, age 68 of Franklin, TN passed away October 26, 2020.

Born in Williamson County, TN to the late James & Lois Marie Luckett Keys. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robert Dale Cather, Jr.; daughters, Kristin Cather and Kimberly (Clayton) Williams; grandchildren, Hadley, Adelyn and John Levi Williams.

Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Mitch Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Elders of Franklin Church of Christ.

Memorials may be made to Franklin Church of Christ, 324 Franklin Rd. Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation will be 4-6PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & GARDENS, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com