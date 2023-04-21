OBITUARY: Shawna Marie Tyrrell

Shawna Marie Tyrrell was a caring mother, daughter, gram, sister, and friend. She left this side of Heaven on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the age of 53.

She was born to Charles and Betty on February 11, 1970 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Shawna spent many years nannying, but her favorite job was being a mama to her four children; Lauren, Brad, Brian, and Hailey.

Shawna loved spending time cooking and baking in the kitchen, creating delicious meals and treats for her children. Neighborhood children would gather around the kitchen table for “Taco Tuesday’s” and many other snacks she often prepared for them. There is no doubt she loved others so deeply.

A celebration of life service will be at 12:00 PM on April 22nd, 2023 at Thompson’s Station Church in Thompson’s Station, TN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, her children kindly ask that you make a donation to the Shawna Tyrrell Memorial Fund. To make a donation please call Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home at (931) 486-0059.

