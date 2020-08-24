OBITUARY: Shawn Eric Goodbar

Shawn Eric Goodbar, age 42 of Brentwood, TN went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Shawn was born in St. Petersburg, FL on January 6, 1978, son of Wayne & Linda Goodbar, Jr. He graduated from McGavork High School. He worked in various elements of the construction trade for over 20 years.

Shawn is preceded in death by Wayne A Goodbar & F. Madonna Goodbar, Paternal Grandparents, Louis J & Mary W Trombley, Maternal Grandparents.

Shawn is survived by his parents, Wayne A. and Linda L. Goodbar, Jr.; partner, Ronda L Shipp; sons, Kash A Goodbar, Knox W. Goodbar, brothers, Gregory A Goodbar (Stormy), George L Goodbar (Beverly), nephew, Jordan A Goodbar, niece Vivian L Goodbar.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday August 28, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with the Pastor Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation one hour prior to service.

Memorials may be given to Help & Hope Recovery Solutions (New Hope Ranch) or to The American Diabetes Association.

The family of Shawn Goodbar wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Vanderbilt Life Flight, Cornerstone of Recovery, New Hope Ranch and a special thank you to Help & Hope Recovery Solutions, Richard Darden, and Jamie (a dedicated friend).