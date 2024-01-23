OBITUARY: Sharon Renner

Sharon Renner, age 79, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee formerly of Anaheim Hills, CA & Chicago, IL, passed away on January 15, 2024.

Sharon was born in Chicago, IL to Harry & Ethel Dover. As one of eleven children, Sharon spent her days helping take care of her many siblings.

Her early working years were at Westinghouse in Chicago before starting the job she loved most… being a mom. Her children were her joy and she took pride in raising them. As the children grew up, she went to work as a cashier for Shell & Kohl’s where she quickly developed what her children called her “followers”… regular customers who turned into fast friends that would come to visit her at work, get advice or just share stories over her shift.

This is who Sharon was, the person you came to when you needed to talk, needed help, or a good meal! Everyone knew to come to Sharon because she would be there. She often showed her love through food and was an amazing cook. But don’t ask for her recipes! Sharing those was something she only did with her children. Even when a recipe was shared, it was never the same as when she made it. It was close, but always missing a little something

She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years George, parents Harry & Ethel Dover, sister Charlene & Bernadine, brothers Michael, Richard & Gordon.

She is survived by her four children, George Renner (Amanda), David Renner (May), Michele Renner (Jim), and Melissa (Ivan) Collazo and her grandchildren George, Connor, Melissa, Alexander & Jaxson, siblings Harry, Raymond, Bonita, Randy & Bryan, many nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews.

