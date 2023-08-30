OBITUARY: Sharon Needham Vaughn

Sharon Needham Vaughn, age 83, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tony & Erma Lee Dunning Needham; brother, Larry Needham and grandson, Dustin Jack Vaughn.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Newton Jackie Vaughn; son, Jack (Debbie) Vaughn; daughter, Michelle (Jim) Vaughn Yates; grandchildren, Bradley Vaughn, Scott Vaughn, Courtney (Zack) Berggren, Brennon Yates; great-grandchild, Mason Berggren. Sharon was a loving wife, mother, grandmother & great-grandmother.

A funeral service for Sharon will be held at 2 PM Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

