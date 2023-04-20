OBITUARY: Sharon L. Eddy

Sharon L. Eddy was born on May 4, 1930 in Detroit, MI and passed away on April 17, 2023 in Franklin, TN.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Sue and Stan Nelson; son, Steven Eddy.

She is survived by her husband Jim; sons, Mark (Wendy) and Kevin (Mary Beth); brother, Stan (Geri); grandchildren, Etrik, Matthew, Joshua, Erin, and Nick; great-grandchildren, Lylli and Violet; many nieces and nephews.

Sharon was a career schoolteacher in the Detroit and Livonia public school systems where she touched many lives.

Interment will take place Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Middle Tennessee Veteran Cemetery. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

