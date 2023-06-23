OBITUARY: Sharon Kay Sexton

Sharon Kay Sexton, age 71 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 18, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Sharon was born in Burbank, CA on September 7, 1951, daughter of the late Harold & Ester Woodward.

She went to school in Burbank, California and Idaho. She married Michael S. “Steve” Sexton on December 19, 1992 in Chatsworth, California. While she worked for various companies and as an entrepreneur during her lifetime, she loved working with animals and worked in the Veterinarian field for many years. She was passionate about her many animals and was a proud Navy Spouse.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Ester Woodward and her brothers Harold (Woody) Woodward and Richard Woodward.

Survivors include her husband Steve Sexton, Sister-in-Law Debbie Woodward, and numerous nieces and nephews. She left her beloved dogs Ember and Brady in the care of her husband Steve.

A celebration of Sharon’s life will be conducted at 5 PM Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home for friends and coworkers of Nashville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A separate ceremony for family will be held in the Atlanta area soon. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation (scottcares.org) or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (billygraham.org).

