OBITUARY: Sharon Jones Huffman

Sharon Jones Huffman, 61, left us to go to our Heavenly Father on Friday, December 29th, 2023.

Sharon was born in Franklin, TN to the late Henry Jones and late Margaret Fox Jones where she grew up and lived there her whole life.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Huffman of 42 years, daughter Andrea (Lee) Oathout, sister, Brenda Jones, brother, Chuck Jones, and two grandchildren, Juliette Oathout and Luke Oathout.

Sharon was a loving member of Parkway Church of Christ. She retired from the State of Tennessee after 30+ years. She was a dedicated employee in the Department of Labor and Workforce Development in Accounting in downtown Nashville.

She enjoyed being around her grandchildren, talking to them about their day, listening to them play music, and reading books together. They were her pride and joy as she watched them grow.

In her earlier years, she loved to visit Fan Fair and see her favorite country music artists in Nashville with her sister and daughter. She always loved a good sale and thoroughly enjoyed shopping. Sharon had a passion for reading and loved the British genre. Most of all, Sharon loved being around her family.

One of her favorite things to do was sit and talk around the table while visiting each other on the weekends. Sharon was always happy to see people and loved conversing about life with others. All her family and friends say that she would help you in any way. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her as she loved them.

Sharon’s funeral will be held at Williamson Memorial in Franklin, TN at 11 am on Saturday, January 6th, 2024, with a visitation held on January 5th from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Burial will follow in Greenbrier Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers.

Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to JDRF Foundation or to The Greenbrier Cemetery fund in loving memory of Sharon Jones Huffman.

