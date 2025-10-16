OBITUARY: Sharon Faye Wiley Barnhill

Sharon Faye Wiley Barnhill, age 68 of the Burwood Community, passed away October 14, 2025. She was born in Nashville, TN to the late William & Lela Wiley.

Sharon was a longtime member of Thompson Station Church. She enjoyed her time at the church, and enjoyed serving with the children’s Sunday school for several years. Sharon worked in the orthodontic industry for over 25 years. She was affectionately known by her grandchildren and others as “Mazie”.

Sharon enjoyed cooking, and she was a master in the kitchen. She made countless meals for her family, friends and neighbors. Her fried chicken was her grandkids favorite, as well as her weekend homecooked breakfast with all the fixins.

Sharon had a love for animals, and throughout her life had many dogs, cats, chickens and even a goose. Her house was always in order, leaving no dust behind. She will be remembered for her strength, her Christian heart and for always reminding the girls before they went anywhere, to “put your lipstick on”.

Sharon is preceded in death by her brother, Harold Wiley; sister in-law, Judy Wiley; brothers in-law, Neil Barnhill and Bud Osborne. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Billy Barnhill of the Burwood Community; daughters, Chastity Marlin of College Grove, TN and Taylor (Derek) Kinkade of Columbus, GA; sister, Carolyn (Scotty) Lynch; grandchildren, Lynlee Mix, Laken Mix, Jackson Kinkade and Carter Kinkade; nephews, Shane (Mary Jean) Wiley of the Bethesda Community, Stefan Wiley of Primm Springs, TN and Dustin (Lorri) Harper; niece, Kim Cathey; great-niece, Allison (Chad) Thompson; great-nephews, Taylor (Lauren) Cathey and Cade (JoJo) Wiley; sisters in-law, Judy Osborne and Shirley Barnhill; and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Monday, October 20, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Tom McCoy and Bro. Gary Fewell will officiate. Burial will follow at Burwood Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers will be Bruce Byrd, Scottie Lynch, Randy Coffman, Dustin Harper, Shane Wiley, Cade Wiley, Taylor Cathey, Byron Stephens and Laken Mix. Honorary pallbearers will be Rita Byrd, Susan Coffman, Cathy McMillen, Herbert Harper, Glenn Bailey, Van Huff, Jerry Gillespie and Stefan Wiley.

Visitation will be 3-6PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Burwood Cemetery Fund or Alive Hospice Murfreesboro.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com