OBITUARY: Sharon Elizabeth Hall

Sharon Elizabeth Hall entered her rest on October 29, 2025, in Brentwood, TN, trusting the Lord she followed all her days. Her quiet, steady faith shaped every choice she made and every kindness she shared. She was the bedrock of her family and the devoted companion of her husband of 48 years, Curtis Hall. She strongly supported her husband’s ministry with several churches of Christ in the Nashville area.

Born on May 5th, 1945, in Florence, AL, Sharon learned early to live as a humble disciple of Christ. Throughout her life she let her deeds speak the Gospel she treasured.

Sharon lived her faith, showing it through open-hearted listening, gentle encouragement, and unwavering support. She never needed praise; her humble actions spoke the loudest about what she believed. She demonstrated her love through kind gestures, steady patience, and the individual time she devoted to every child and grandchild.

A gifted seamstress, she spent countless hours crafting clothing for loved ones. Each stitch became a prayer, reflecting her compassionate heart.

Travel brought Sharon closer to those she loved. Later in life, she took trips to visit family and explore places across the country.

A loving Christian wife, mother, and grandmother, Sharon leaves a legacy of everyday kindness that will continue to comfort her family and friends. May each memory of her gentle compassion invite the same warmth she gave so freely.

Those who have passed before her are her husband, Curtis Hall, parents, Willard and Naomi Jackson, and brother, Charles Jackson.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are children, Beth (Mark) Shaffer, Jim (Koreen) Hall, Karen (Steve) Parks, grandchildren, Wil Shaffer, Andrew (fiancée, Fiana) Shaffer, Matthew (Japonica) Shaffer, Hannah Shaffer, Wyatt Hall, Ryan Hall, Duke Hall, Rhett Hall, Kora Rae Hall, Zoe Parks, Jake Parks, Luke Parks, great grandchildren, Vincent Shaffer, Gene Shaffer, Hasu Shaffer, siblings, Linda Jackson, Tom (Pam) Jackson, Susan Jackson, Jane Jackson, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to Spring Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5110 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216, 615-865-1101, https://www.springhillfh.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.