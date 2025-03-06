OBITUARY: Sharon Elaine Buidosik

Sharon Elaine Buidosik of Spring Hill, TN, was proud to have been born on one of the coldest days ever in Chicago, on January 20, 1953, to the late Dorothy Cherry and George Buidosik. She was truly larger than life—always willing to listen, offer advice, or discuss a problem. A hard worker who genuinely enjoyed her job, she was the life of the party and a beloved friend to many. Though she had a commanding presence, she rarely sought the spotlight.

Sharon is remembered as the Vice President of McCorkle Court Reporting and a devoted mother to Lacey (Justin) Hatfield. In her younger years, she loved to travel the world, visiting most of Europe, South Africa, and Australia. In her later years, she adored her granddaughters, Dorothy Elaine, age 7, and Lilian Isabella, age 5, who will miss her deeply.

Sharon will be laid to rest alongside her mother at Pirtle Cemetery in Lafayette during a private ceremony. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Chicago for family and friends.