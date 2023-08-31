OBITUARY: Sharon Denice Lambert

Sharon Denice Lambert, age 55 of Clarksville, TN, formerly of Franklin, TN passed away August 29, 2023.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late William “Dub” & Nellie Beck Hughes.

Sharon was a retired deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department. She started her career as a dispatch operator for the Franklin City Police Department, later moving to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department. After that, she became a DARE officer for the Williamson County Schools. Sharon then became the first female Road Officer for the county, then a Warrant Officer. She later became the first female detective for the county. She was also the SRO officer for Page High School. She retired from the Sheriff’s Department after 20+ years of service.

Sharon was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Rockvale, TN, and she was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Ronnie Hughes and Jackie Hughes; grandparents, Leslie “Jack” & Rosie Hughes and Burley & Hazel Beck; nephew, Wiley Toombs and father-in-law, Jimmy Lambert.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 35 years, Barry Neal Lambert; brother, Terry (Hazel) Hughes; sister, Debbie (Steve) Kender; fifteen nieces & nephews; mother-in-law, Alene Lambert; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, June & Howard Knight, Diane & Gary Watson and Milton & Kelli Lambert and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service. Bro. Bobby Maxwell will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be former and current employees of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

