OBITUARY: Sharon Ann Orange

Sharon Ann Orange, age 57 of Columbia, TN passed away June 25, 2025. She was born in Baltimore, MD.

Sharon was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mark Orange; son, Michael W. Edwards; granddaughter, Lainey Ann Parker; sister, Vicky Adams.

Sharon is survived by her son, Hughston (Hollye) Bennett of Franklin, TN; daughter, Tiffany (Matthew) Parker of Lewisburg, TN; mom, Jo Anne (Frank) Maddux of Winchester, TN; brother, Lee Saeger of Elmwood, TN; sister, Cara (Richie) Chadwick of Tullahoma, TN; grandchildren, Hunter Bennett, Harlan Bennett and Oaklee Parker; best friend, Michele Thompson of Columbia, TN; loving nieces & nephews; two cats and two dogs.

Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Monday, June 30, 2025 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Sharon Orange Memorial Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289.

