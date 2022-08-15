OBITUARY: Sharon Ann Lindley

Mrs. Sharon Ann Lindley lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, August 11, 2022 surrounded by her dear family.

She was born on March 20, 1946 to Thomas and Mary Sheehan in St. Louis Missouri.

Sharon was married to the love of her life David Lindley on January 7, 1967. They have been long residents of College Grove Tennessee.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years Claude David Lindley, dear mother to Darren (Christy) Lindley, Dennis (Kendy), Keith ( Melinda) Lindley, awesome grandmother to 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brothers Tim, Mark, Tom, Matt Sheehan and numerous nieces, nephews and beloved friends. Sharon is proceeded in death by her granddaughter Paige Kathryn Lindley.

A Funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 12 noon with visitation two hours prior to service. A burial at Williamson Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asked donations to be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1660504704202086

