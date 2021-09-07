OBITUARY: Shane Russell

Mark Shane Russell, age 40 of Spring Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2021.

He was a member of Christ Chapel in Spring Hill and loved the Friday morning men’s group at “The Goat”. Shane loved motorcycles and couldn’t wait to get back on. He was a black belt in Taekwondo looking forward to teaching this skill to his children. He loved being a “cub scout dad” and was looking forward to being an assistant coach for his son’s soccer team. His charisma was matched by his humility, his strength complimented by his kindness, and his intelligence only surpassed by his love. If you needed someone to trust your secrets to, Shane was your man. If you needed someone to make you laugh, he would do that too; He always helped people find the humor in life when no one else could.

It’s easy to see why he was the “fun” parent, as he adored his children and his wife Brianna. Of all the things he was and of all the things he loved, he was truly himself as a husband and a father. He provided for his family, brought hope to his wife, and always put their needs above his own. The life that Shane and Brianna built was based upon the foundation of a strong friendship and working together to grow their family. He earnestly sought a relationship with Jesus, and was a loyal and beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend and so much more.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Brianna Russell and children, Liam, Lucas and Audrey Russell; parents, Mark and Susan Russell; brother, Kent Russell; father and mother-in laws, Larry and Jane Crowley, Christine and Greg Hord; brother-in-law, Ryan (Erica) Crowley; niece and nephew, Peter and Hannah Crowley; and many other loving aunts, uncles, family and friends.

Preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Molly Brown.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Jerimy Kanaday officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service. A private burial will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Kent Russell, Ryan Crowley, David Ferrara, David Vincent, David Poole, Daniel Ward, Dawson Gorman, and Matt Bruner.

Memorial Donations may be made to First Bank at 4824 Main Street in Spring Hill under the beneficiary account opened for Brianna Russell. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com