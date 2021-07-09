OBITUARY: Serrilla Belle Hartley

Serrilla Belle Hartley, age 71 of Chapel Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on July 6, 2021. Born in Williamson County, TN to the late Hershel Hartley and Susie Elizabeth McCoy Hartley.
She was a member of the Catholic Church of the Nativity in Spring Hill, TN. She had a passion for life and loved the Lord.
She leaves behind her two children, Pamela (Scott) Green and William “Will” Mayfield; grandchildren, Kelly and Emily Green; special first cousin, Rebecca Pewitt; and special friend, Kristina Weaver.
Preceded in death by her beloved uncle, Earl Hartley.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:30am on Friday, July 9, 2021 at the Catholic Church of the Nativity in Spring Hill, TN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at the Hartley Cemetery in the Cross Keys Community. Pallbearers will be John Webb, Michael Webb, Daniel Koehn, Greg Pewitt, Adam Bruner, and Marvin Sullivan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Darrell Hartley and other first cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hartley Cemetery in care of SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
