OBITUARY: Selene Garrett Crabtree

Selene Garrett Crabtree – Age 87 of Nolensville, TN. November 27, 2021.

Preceded in death by daughter, Karen Yvette Crabtree. Survived by daughter, Dede (Lonnie) Bowden; granddaughters, Dianna Bowden and Amy (Bill) Thomas; great-grandchildren, Anthony Jones, Michael (Kristin) Roper, Toby Robertson, Jaden Collier, Tate Robertson and Addison Thomas; great-great-grandchildren, Corbin, Cohen, Lakelynn and Jameson; sister-in-law, Dot Garrett; and a niece and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Waller Chapel, 7281 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN. Interment Triune Cemetery, Arrington, TN. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12-2 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Waller Chapel, 615-776-7009.