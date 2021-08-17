OBITUARY: Sebastian Rombough Venable

Sebastian “Seabass” Rombough (Venable) passed away July 31, 2021.

Although he left us after only 19 years, he led a full life. April 15, 2007, Seabass and his sister Iliana came to live with Dan and Lisa Venable along with their four children in Leipers Fork, TN. From a young age, Seabass developed a love of the outdoors, reading, and new adventures. He never ceased to amaze (or shock) others by challenges he took on. As a 5-year-old, he would often be found upwards of thirty feet in a tree, climbing with the combination of daring and nonchalance that defined his personality as he grew up. His creativity came through in numerous ways, such as sneaking in new words during Bananagrams, writing inspired by his reading, drawing, and teaching himself to play guitar in his teenage years. He was never afraid to try new things and loved taking on the challenge of a new sport.

He always had the ability to charm and make others smile, which at times earned him the name “Eddie Haskell.” As a brother, he was nurturing and loving but never backed down from a good argument. As an uncle, he loved tossing his nephews up in the air until they were cackling too hard to breath. Underneath his charming characteristics lay the sort of strong work ethic that comes from doing chores on a 5-acre plot in the woods. When he set his mind to a task, Seabass would work hard to see it through—a trait that would serve him well as he went on to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corp in the summer of 2020. While he had much to brag about, Seabass kept a humble demeanor, eager to serve something larger than himself. He was a gift to those who knew him and will be severely missed as he is survived by a large loving family including his parents, Dan and Lisa Venable; his siblings: Daniel (Mollie), Hannah (Andy) Arick, Carter (Sofi), Ellie and Iliana as well as birthparents, Amanda Rombough and BJ Strickland and his half-brother Branxton.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of Sebastian’s life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Fellowship Bible Church, Brentwood campus. A private burial will be conducted at Middle TN Veterans Cemetery, with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please give to Fellowship Bible Church’s Adoption, Foster & Orphan Care Ministry’s “I Choose You” Fund. Go online to fbctn.onlinegiving.org/donate and select Give as Guest. Choose the Gift Fund of Franklin Campus – Adoption/Orphan Care