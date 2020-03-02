Sean Hennessee Moss, age 22 of Franklin, TN passed away February 6, 2020. His death is a heart-breaking loss to his family, friends and everyone who had the joy of being touched by his life. We will all miss having Sean with us but have incredible peace knowing that he is experiencing everlasting joy and love in Heaven. Where he is especially celebrating being reunited with his cousins Robert Moss and Mike Hennessee. Smart, hilarious, talented and so kind, Sean brought together many people through his love of life, his genuine kindness, his belief in the goodness of people, and his extraordinary glass blowing artwork. He had a magnetic energy, a genuine smile, and a heart so large that he turned every stranger into a friend.

Sean attended Grassland Elementary and Middle Schools and graduated from Franklin High School. He attended U.T. Martin and Columbia State Community College. Sean was a member of Vine Street Christian Church where he enjoyed being active in the youth group. He grew as a Christian by regularly going to camps and activities at Bethany Hills and at Deer Run. He earned his Eagle Scout rank and was a member of Boy Scouts Troop #444. God blessed him with a talent for the artistry of glass blowing, which he practiced through his business, Hennessee Glass.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Chase and Dot Muse Moss and Bill Hennessee, and Uncle Michael Hennessee. Survived by: parents, Joe and Martha Hennsessee Moss; brother, Chase Moss; sister, Kimberly Moss (Juan) Flores; grandmother, Granny Sue Higginbotham Hennessee; aunts and uncles, Lee (Susan) Moss, John Moss and Liz Hennessee (David) Gibson; cousins, Katherine Moss (Chris) Alexander, Chase (Cat) Moss, Laura Moss, Annie Gibson (Brandon) Glenn, April Gibson (John) Kuykendall, and Allyson Gibson (Nathan) Gonzalez.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Vine Street Christian Church, 4101 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Rev. Thomas Kleinert will officiate. Memorials may be made to Boy Scouts of Middle Tennessee, Williamson County Animal Shelter or Bethany Hills Camp.

