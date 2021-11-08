OBITUARY: Scott Rubino

Scott Rubino, age 58, a resident of Franklin, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Williamson Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday after the service hour until 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on August 17, 1963, in Freeport village of Long Island, New York, Scott was the son of the late James Charles Rubino and the late Carol Janice Campbell. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and a passionate Tae Kwon Do enthusiast who achieved his 2nd degree black belt. Scott loved Elvis Presley and had a huge collection of Elvis memorabilia. He had a passion for good food and a special love for babies and his family. He was one in a million and a great person loved by everyone he knew. Scott was a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his sister, Susan (Chris) Mannino of Franklin, TN; brother, Steven Rubino of Franklin, TN; and nephews, Dakota Mannino and Dalton Mannino.