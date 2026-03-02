Scott Patrick Campbell died on February 15, 2026, in Sugar Hill, Georgia surrounded by loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents Carolyn Uffner Campbell (Buffalo, New York) and John Wesley Campbell, Jr. (Nashville, Tennessee).

Scott was born in Nashville, Tennessee on November 2, 1979, and came into this world as feisty and fun as he left it. Not letting open heart surgery as an infant derail his passion for life, Scott went full force into a childhood of stardom, laughs, and mischief. He was featured playing guitar in an ad for the United Way and won the Cub Scout Pinewood Derby, thanks to his Uncle Bob’s building skills. Although there were times as a young child when he was not exactly angelic, like when he painted his mother’s leather chair with white paint or crawled under the pews during church and couldn’t be caught, Scott always seemed to find a way to charm himself out of trouble.

Scott spent his early years growing up in Brentwood, Tennessee. He attended St. Bernard School for Exceptional Children, Scales Elementary, Grassland Middle School, and graduated, fittingly, as a “Rebel” from Franklin High School in 1999. To celebrate his graduation, Scott flew to California to visit his big sister, Kelly, and to walk in the footsteps of some of his favorite Hollywood celebrities.

Scott was raised by his mother Carolyn, father John, and stepmother Carol Baxter Campbell. Scott lost his mother in 1989, when he was nine. His father remarried in 1995, and Scott gained a dear sister, Claire, in 1998. This was the beginning of some of the happiest years of his life.

Scott’s best friend was his dad who often referred to Scott as “the best there is”.

Scott will be remembered fondly for his love of the WWE (Wolfpack 4 Life!) and ketchup (oh, so much ketchup!). He was well-known for telling a tall tale, freestyling rap, dancing up a storm, loitering in the mall food court, singing in the Grace Chapel choir, and taking photos with his eyes closed. No one was a stranger to Scott and he was quite the celebrity within the Brentwood and Franklin communities.

Throughout the years, Scott was a faithful and happy employee who welcomed guests to the Brentwood YMCA, greeted movie-goers at the AMC Thoroughbred 20, and sorted donations at Our Thrift Store. He was always recognized at his favorite local spots including Cool Springs Mall, Franklin Chop House, Chuy’s, and McDonalds.

After the passing of his father in the fall of 2023, Scott moved to the Suwanee/Sugar Hill, Georgia area to be closer to his brother, Jeff, and sister-in-law, Karen. He was a member of the Benton House community where he was known for his bright and outgoing personality. While in Georgia, Scott enjoyed Elvis sing-a-longs, the Night to Shine Prom, and watching movies at the nearby AMC.

Scott was one of a kind and will be deeply missed. He was a truly happy, compassionate, and genuine soul who loved everyone without judgement.

Scott is survived by: stepmother Carol Baxter Campbell of Franklin, Tennessee; brother Jeffrey S. Campbell (Karen) of Suwanee, Georgia; sister Kelly Campbell Rawlings (Steve) of Phoenix, Arizona; sister Claire K. Campbell of Nashville, Tennessee; nephews Trey and Scott Campbell; nieces Samantha and Allison Campbell and Kinley and Emery Rawlings; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins across the Southeast.

The family will be having a celebration of Scott’s life on Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 4:00-6:00PM at the Franklin Mercantile, 100 4th Avenue N, Franklin, TN 37064. We hope you can join us to swap stories and share memories of Scotty. It’s not formal so feel free to don a t-shirt of your favorite WWE wrestler if you have one. We know he would have loved that.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brentwood YMCA or BrightStone, P.O. Box 682966, Franklin, TN 37068 in loving memory of Scott Patrick Campbell.

