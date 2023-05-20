OBITUARY: Scott Edward Glasel

Scott Edward Glasel (Jewish name Avrohom Moshe), age 65, went out like a light on Sunday, May 14, 2023 and arrived at his everlasting home with Jesus where he is lavished in the most ethereal music beyond human comprehension.

God made Scott a silly, smart, sweet individual. He always had a good story to tell, one that made you laugh. He had at least one idea a day, all of which needed God-sized resources to make real. (Now in Heaven, he has all of God’s resources). And he never met a stranger that he did not want to bestow some kindness, encouragement and always a prayer.

Most all, Scott was a musical genius – he loved music and everything about it. He often said he never really worked a day in his life, because he pretty much got to do what he loved. In his younger days, he made music with the Bee Gees, Michael Jackson and many other celebrities, who remain popular today, even though the youtube/tiktok generation may not know who they are. And in his later years, Scott gave his music to Jesus and made worship music that is now being heard around the world.

Born in Hollywood, Florida on December 27, 1957 to Paul and Joy, he called himself the dreaded middle child. He loved and feared his older brother, Jeff; he adored and terrorized his younger brother, Gregg. From Hollywood, FL, Scott went to Hollywood, CA where he met Jesus, got ordained at 1st Baptist of Beverly Hills, and helped launch the state-wide mission project Feeding Those who Feed Us. He co-ran a Christian Media Workshop, thru which he met his wife, Annie.

God gave Scott prophetic dreams to start a church in rural town Foxworth, Mississippi. The faithful man that he was, he obeyed, without knowing anyone or anything. Through those humbling years, God showed Scott that he was an olive pit being crushed so that oil would flow out of him. Heeding another prophetic call from God, Scott and his family moved to another city where he knew no one – Franklin, TN. There, he fulfilled his heart’s desire – to father young musicians and to make worship music in the Key of David.

Scott enjoyed sharing his vast knowledge of music production. He shared it in a way that was timely, accessible, and easy to understand. When he trained academy award winning sound editors and mixers on million-dollar consoles with thousands of buttons, he would chuck aside the giant tome called a user’s manual, put his finger on the volume knob, slide it up and say, “up is louder.”

During the 1980’s, Scott was known as the artist “7”, expressing himself through neo-aboriginal art with large – bigger than life canvases, vibrant colors, strange cosmic alien angelic forms. Scott experimented with uncommon medium by creating 3-D neon paint with plaster and launched several art installations to support local art communities in Miami.

Scott lived large and gave it all. When he was a hedonist, he gave it all. When he became a believer, he gave it all. When he got sick, he gave it all to God. He was faithful to what he believed, to the very end.

He leaves behind his mother, two brothers, many nieces, nephews, his beloved wife and his most precious legacy, his son Samuel Glasel who is also silly, smart, sweet and loves everything about music.

Services will be held at Grace Chapel in Franklin, TN on May 27th, 2023 at 11:00 AM with a reception to follow. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

