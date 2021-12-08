OBITUARY: Sarah Nell Scott

Sarah Nell Scott, age 81, of Spring Hill, TN, passed away December 3, 2021.

Preceded in death by, parents, Pink Levi and Sarah Della Anglin Rayburn, brother, R.V. Rayburn, sisters, Mazie Wiginton and Margie Ree Forsthoefel.

She is survived by, husband of 62 years, Glenn R. Scott, son, Steve (Heather) Scott, daughters, Lori Scott (Keith) Crews, Suzi Scott (Rick) Bates, Amy Scott (Juan) Padilla, sister, Jean Curtis, grandchildren, Justin (Lauren) Crews, Jordan (Rachel) Crews, Josh Crews, Taylor (Nicole) Scott, Jesse Scott, Hannah (Jon) Finley, Austin Bates, Blake Bates, Hunter (Hope) Bates, Sarah Ann Cleveland, Eli Cleveland, Olivia Cleveland, Issac Padilla, great grandchildren, Jaxson, Wyatt, Cooper Crews, Sutler, Lennon, Levie Scott and Stone Finley.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00PM Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Darren Tyler officiating. Visitation will take place 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The burial will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials can be made to the Conduit Church, 1642 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, Tn 37064 or Grace Works, 104 Southeast Parkway, Franklin, TN 37064.