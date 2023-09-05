OBITUARY: Sarah Jane Kelly Young

Sarah Jane Kelly Young, age 77 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Tom & Douglass Kelly.

She loved helping others to grow in their faith, and became one of the most popular Christian authors of all time. Her many books include Jesus Calling, Jesus Always, and Jesus Listens. Her books have been translated into over 35 languages, have sold over 45 million copies worldwide, and have won many awards.

Sarah is survived by her husband of 46 years, Stephen Young of Brentwood, TN; son, Eric (Bonnie) Young of Brentwood, TN; daughter, Stephanie (Lionel) van der Westhuizen of Boone, NC; brother, Tim (Xiaohui) Kelly of Franklin, TN; sisters, Beth (Raj) Bhatnagar of San Francisco, CA and Ellen (Max) Woolaver of Toronto, Canada; grandchildren, Elie, John, Caleb and Joel van der Westhuizen, Esther and Lawrence Young; and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:50 PM Saturday, September 9, 2023 with a reception to follow at Christ Presbyterian Church, 2323 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville, TN 37215. Dr. Charles McGowan will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Presbyterian Church or to the Covenant Theological Seminary Koistra Missions Chair.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES www.williamsonmemorial.com 615-794-2289

