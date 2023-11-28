OBITUARY: Sarah Jane Cantrell Dillon

Sarah Jane Cantrell Dillon, age 87, passed away on November 24, 2023 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin.

She was born in Rutherford County but resided in Williamson County.

Sarah Jane was raised on a farm on Manson Pike which is now Medical Center Parkway. She was a graduate of Central High School (class of 1954) and attended Middle Tennessee State College for one year before going to work for South Central Bell (AT&T) in Murfreesboro.

She retired from AT&T in 1986 after 30 years of service. In retirement, Sarah Jane and her husband James enjoyed traveling the United States on bus tours, participating in activities at the St. Clair Senior Center, square dancing and remaining active as faithful members of First Baptist Church where she taught 5-year-old Sunday School and was a member of the adult sanctuary choir and handbell choir.

Upon James’s death in 2008 she moved to Franklin to be near her son’s family. Sarah Jane was a wife, mother, grandmother, piano player, Sunday School teacher, Riverdale HS Band Booster, square dancer, card player, game show enthusiast, cat lover and later in life the orchestra librarian at ClearView Baptist Church in Franklin.

Sarah Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Sallie Belle Cantrell; and husband, James Lenning Dillon. She is survived by her son, David (Deanna) Cantrell Dillon of Franklin; and grandchildren, Olivia Dillon and Eli Dillon.

David would like to thank all the amazing healthcare providers who took such good care of his mother the past 2 months at Williamson Medical Center, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Franklin Wellness and Rehabilitation Center and Claiborne and Hughes. And a special thank you to Jill with Alive Hospice who went above and beyond the call of duty to provide comfort on the day of passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/