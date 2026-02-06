Sarah Jane Blocker, age 76, passed away at her home in Spring Hill, TN on January 16, 2026, surrounded by her family. Jane was born on July 12, 1949, in Cullman County Alabama, the daughter of the late Houston Columbus Barbee and Vernie Ruby Stephens – Barbee.

Jane loved Christmas and took great joy in shopping for Christmas decorations. Anyone who visited her home during the holidays can attest to the care and enthusiasm she put into decorating and celebrating the season. She also loved working outdoors in her flowerbeds, and her yard was always beautifully kept. Melvin and Jane also shared a love for antiques and owned an antique store while living in Alabama. Above all else, Jane loved her family and friends and was happiest when spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Wendell and Michael Barbee and her sister Robbie Mount.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Melvin L. Blocker of Spring Hill, TN; her daughters, Jennifer (Cole) Gobbell of Nashville, TN and Mandy King of Centerville, TN; her grandchildren Zack King of Chicago, IL and Liam King of Centerville, TN; and her grand-dog Sailor of Nashville. She is also survived by her sisters, Wilma Tanner of Arab, AL and Jeanette (Carl) Yates of Lutz, FL; her brothers, DeWayne Barbee of Gulf Breeze, FL, Ed (Faye) Barbee of Joppa, AL and Ronald (Margaret) Barbee of Arab, AL; as well as countless nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Greg Tanner, Randy Barbee, Corey Barbee, Aaron Roe, Skyler Solley and Jacob NeSmith. Honorary pallbearers will be Jackie Mount, Cole Gobbell and Liam and Zack King (unable to attend).

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday January 21, 2026, at 2 PM at Blountsville Funeral Home with Tim NeSmith officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hebron Cemetery. Visitation will be at Blountsville Funeral Home from 12-2 PM.

This obituary was published by Blountsville Funeral Home.

