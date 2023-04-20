OBITUARY: Sarah Ella Brunger

Sarah Ella Brunger, 85 years of age, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on April 13, 2023 at NHC of Franklin.

Sarah was born October 29, 1937, in Fairview, TN, to the late Edward and Kittielee (McCassland) Perkins.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Brunger, Jr; three brothers, Henry, Lee, and Jesse Perkins; and two sisters, Katherine Teasley and Mary Dunman.

Those left to cherish her memory are three sons, Jackson (Gena) Brunger III of Franklin, TN, Clifford (Mary) Brunger of Maryland, and Michael (Jill) Brunger of Ooltewah, TN; brothers, Guffee Perkins of Fairview, TN; six grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Sarah’s wishes were to be cremated. There are no planned services currently.

