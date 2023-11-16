OBITUARY: Sarah Elizabeth Baker Myers

Sarah Elizabeth Baker Myers, a devoted and loving mother, wife, daughter, friend, and coworker, passed away on November 12, 2023, in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

She was born on July 22, 1983, in Memphis, Tennessee to her parents Robert Doyle Baker and Deborah Warrington Baker.

Sarah was a woman of many accomplishments and had a vibrant personality that touched the lives of all who knew her.

Sarah’s passion for caring for others led her to pursue a career as a Neonatal Nurse Practitioner. She dedicated her life to ensuring the well-being of countless high-risk mothers and babies.

Following her graduation from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2005, Sarah began her nursing journey at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Her commitment to providing the best care led her to pursue a Master’s degree in her field from UAB.

As a NICU NP, she continued her work at Children’s Hospital in Chattanooga, The Children’s Hospital at Tri-Star Centennial and most recently at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital. She has also served as a transport flight nurse. In each role, Sarah used not only her expertise and knowledge but also an abundance of compassion and caring for the babies and families she had the privilege of serving.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Sarah possessed a warm and welcoming spirit that made others feel at ease. She had an infectious sense of humor that brightened the lives of those around her. Sarah cherished spending time with her family and enjoyed cooking delicious meals for them. Her chocolate chip cookies were particularly loved by everyone fortunate enough to have tried them.

As an involved mother, Sarah took great joy in being present in her children’s lives and ensuring their happiness and success. Despite a busy work schedule she found time to work with her son Jake’s class on crafts and field trips, and to cheer him and his team mates on at soccer and cross-country race activities. Her children were the center of her universe.

In addition to her professional achievements and role as a nurturing mother, Sarah had a deep appreciation for nature and used every opportunity to teach her children the importance of caring for God’s creations. She enjoyed taking her boys to the creek and exploring with them. Sarah’s dedication to imparting values and creating lasting memories with her family was truly inspirational.

The memory of Sarah Baker Myers will forever live on in the hearts of her loved ones. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Trey Myers, their adoring sons Jacob Warrington Myers and Gabriel Baker Myers, as well as her father Robert Doyle (Claudia) Baker, and mother Deborah Warrington Baker, brother Samuel Baker, uncle Douglas Neal (Sterling Correia) Warrington, aunt Deena Warrington (Mike) Stalnaker, aunt, Polly Baker Bowie aunt, Emily Baker (Dan) Beard, and countless cousins and friends who will forever cherish the memories they shared with her.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Edward Y. and Mattie N. Warrington, and paternal grandparents Doyle and Marie Baker.

Services honoring Sarah’s life will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services located at 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174. Visitation services will take place on Friday, November 17th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday, November 18th from 12:00 PM until service time. The funeral service will follow on November 18th at 2:00 PM at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

Sarah will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Her kindness and loving spirit touched the lives of many, leaving an indelible mark on the world around her. Sarah was an active member of Community Baptist Church in Spring Hill. In addition, she supported various causes to benefit maternal and infant health care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through the Facebook Group “Holcomb Ministries” which provides Blessing Bags for NICU families, or to the March of Dimes.

