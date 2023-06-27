OBITUARY: Sarah Ann Musarra

Sarah Ann Musarra, 84, of Nolensville, TN, passed away on June 23, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.

Sarah was born on February 25, 1939, to Isaac Abrego and Francisca “Panchita” Figueroa in Chino, CA.

She lived in California for the first part of her life, then lived in Florida, moved back to California, to Nashville, TN, and finally settled in Nolensville, TN.

She worked various jobs and met her husband, Guiseppe “Joseph” Musarra, while working at Pomona Electronics.

Sarah has three children, Kenneth Cornejo, Lisa Rhodes, and Carla Musarra-Leonard.

Sarah was passionate about her Christian faith. She loved Jesus more than anything else. She was at her happiest when she was worshipping the Lord. Her greatest legacy is the influence she had on her entire family. She raised her children in faith, and believed that one day, we will be with our Heavenly Father again. Sarah shared her love of the Lord with everyone she met.

She loved to read her Bible, listen to Christian programs, attend church services, spend time with her family, and sew.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac Abrego and Frances Figueroa, her husband, Joseph Musarra; her brothers, Gil Budnik, Henry Abrego, and Isaac Abrego; her sisters, Trini Casey and Rachel Campos.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth Cornejo, Lisa Rhodes, and Carla Musarra-Leonard (TJ Leonard); her grandchildren, Chandra Durham (Brett Durham), Sara Deane (Ben Deane), and Talia Leonard; her great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Deane, Jacob Rhodes, Stone Durham, and Finn Durham; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Her family will miss her deeply but takes comfort in knowing that their beloved Mama, Nana, Grandma, Tia, and Aunt is now at peace, basking in the presence of the Lord.

Flowers can be sent to Waller Chapel for the funeral service.

There will be a viewing from 12 noon – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Waller Chapel, 7281 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135. The service will be followed by burial at Nolensville Cemetery. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/