Holcomb, Sara Townsend, of Orlando, Florida, passed away on April 25, 2026.

Sara was born on December 28, 1935, in Clinton, South Carolina, and was raised in Anderson, South Carolina. She graduated from Agnes Scott College in Atlanta, where she met her husband of 59 years, Dr. Allen K. Holcomb. Following a period in Texas during Allen’s service in the Army Medical Corps and completion of an additional medical residency, they returned in 1966 to Orlando—Allen’s hometown—where they built a full and lasting life together.

Sara was a devoted wife and homemaker, a woman of many talents and accomplishments. She was deeply engaged in her community, serving as a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Orlando and as a founding member of The Christ School. She also served on the Board of Presbyterian College and was active in the Rosalind Club. For fun, she spent decades traveling across North America in pursuit of her birdwatching “Life List,” a passion that brought her great joy. Gifted creatively, Sara spent many years designing, crafting, and selling intricate wooden Christmas ornaments.

Those who knew her will remember her as a “proper woman,” someone who valued tradition, grace, and a thoughtful sense of personal style. Above all, Sara was devoted to her beloved husband, Allen. Together, they shared a lifetime of memories, traveling widely and enjoying their homes in Orlando and Sun Valley, Idaho.

Sara is survived by her son, Keith Holcomb (Daphne) of Albany, Texas; her daughter, Elizabeth Lemke (David) of Franklin, Tennessee; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Her family is deeply grateful for the compassionate care of her private caregivers in her later years, and for the many exceptional health professionals who cared for her throughout her lifetime.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Orlando Health Foundation, 3160 Southgate Commerce Blvd, Suite 50, Orlando, FL 32806.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

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This obituary was published by Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home.